Pink Butcher to raise funds for much-needed research

PINK: Tannum Meats staff Kylie Levitt and business owner Melanie Wilson (front) with Nathan Lynn, Sean Young, Brendan Lynn, Brendon Wilson, Kenny Patrick.
Caroline Tung
by

THE boys at Kin Kora Meats don't mind donning pink hats and aprons for a month if it's for a good cause.

Tannum Meats and Kin Kora Meats have thrown their support behind The Pink Butcher program - a joint community initiative between the Australia Meat Industry Council and Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Owner of Tannum Meats and Kin Kora Meats Melanie Wilson said raising money for breast cancer research is very dear to the hearts of her staff.

"We've got a couple of our butchers whose mums were diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.

"My mum was diagnosed with breast cancer and my aunty actually died from it, so it's a big cause for us up here in our shop.”

Ms Wilson hopes to raise $2000 for each store during the month-long national campaign for breast cancer awareness.

Kin Kora Meats store manager Scott Adis said the shop is doing everything they can to spread the message.

"We've decorated the whole shop, so we've got ribbons and streamers and balloons and all that in the shop trying to promote it,” he said.

Donations can be made through the shop's Go Fund Me page or by dropping some spare change in the tin.

Topics:  amic bcna breast cancer awareness month 2017 the pink butcher

Gladstone Observer
