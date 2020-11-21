‘Pineapple’ one step closer to taking over as Mayor

Chris Hooper could soon be Rockhampton’s new mayor.

CHRIS 'PINEAPPLE' Hooper appears to be one step closer to taking over as Rockhampton's new mayor.

Rockhampton Regional Council on Friday provided an update on the controversial vacancy, some twelve days after Margaret Strelow's shock resignation.

CEO Evan Pardon yesterday confirmed he had received formal notification from the Electoral Commission Queensland of Mr Hooper's consent to take on the role.

Former Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow.

However, Pineapple's consent would not take immediate affect due to existing Council enforced red tape.

"There is still a process to undertake before that vacancy is filled and Councillor Neil Fisher remains Acting Mayor at the moment."

The Morning Bulletin first broke the news to the accidental Mayor earlier this month, waking him to share the shock development.

Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper fights for his chance to take over as Mayor.

Mr Hooper has since been busy appealing to State Government as it seeks to overturn its own legislation - one which would promote him to office by default.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher revealed The department of Local Government had since reached out to RRC and recommended a briefing to Council.

Those recommendations, he said, focused on its intent to change those same laws, as well as the likely implications of those changes.

RRC members Donna Kirkland, Shane Latcham, Tony Williams Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith, Cherie Rutherford and Acting Mayor Neil Fisher.

"Council is committed to meeting its obligations under the Local Government Act 2009. Council will provide a further update to the community next week."

The former Mayor announced her immediate resignation on November 9 after being found guilty of misconduct by the Councillors Conduct Tribunal.