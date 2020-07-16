Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leslie Ronald Woodall at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court with lawyer Christine Delaney who appeared on behalf of his Melbourne-based lawyer.
Leslie Ronald Woodall at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court with lawyer Christine Delaney who appeared on behalf of his Melbourne-based lawyer.
News

Pilot of fatal plane crash makes court appearance

Geordi Offord
16th Jul 2020 1:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who was flying a plane which crashed and injured three people and killed another near Bustard Head in 2017 has today indicated he will plead not guilty to two alleged offences.

Leslie Ronald Woodall appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with two counts of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

Woodall was represented by lawyer Christine Delaney who appeared as town agent for his Melbourne-based lawyer.

Ms Delaney said a brief of evidence had been received and the matter would need to proceed by indictment.

Ms Delaney asked for the trial to be transferred to Brisbane as experts from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority were based there.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said he wouldn't make a ruling to transfer yet as the matters had not progressed to committal and the appropriate practice directions would have to be followed.

The matter was adjourned to be heard in Bundaberg again on August 13.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp
buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        28-day GLNG shutdown prompts smoke haze warning

        premium_icon 28-day GLNG shutdown prompts smoke haze warning

        News As Santos GLNG’s Curtis Island Plant commences the shutdown of LNG Train 2, a potential smoke haze could hit Gladstone.

        IN COURT: See who is listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: See who is listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        ‘You did want this’: Rapist’s sick words to victim, 13

        premium_icon ‘You did want this’: Rapist’s sick words to victim, 13

        Crime The mother left the room in tears. Warning disturbing content

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from yesterday.