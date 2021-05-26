Pilot asleep in air for 40 minutes flying into Brisbane

A pilot fell asleep for 40 minutes while flying from Cairns to Brisbane, an investigation has revealed.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigation report released today said a pilot who overflew his destination had fallen asleep for 40 minutes from fatigue that was likely exacerbated by mild hypoxia from the intermittent use of supplemental oxygen.

"The pilot was conducting a ferry flight of a Cessna 208B Caravan aircraft from Cairns, Queensland to Redcliffe on the afternoon of 2 July 2020," the report stated.

"While cruising at 10,000 feet the pilot encountered unforecast icing conditions and poor visibility due to cloud and climbed to 11,000 feet and began using the aircraft's supplemental oxygen system intermittently."

Pilots are required to continuously use supplemental oxygen when flying unpressurised aircraft, such as the Caravan, when flying above 10,000 feet, according to the ATSB report.

The Cessna was about 53km west to northwest of the Sunshine Coast airport when air traffic controllers were unsuccessful in contacting the pilot, who was not named, to plan his descent into Redcliffe.

The pilot of a Cessna 208B Caravan plane, similar to this one (but not this one) fell asleep for 40 minutes while flying from Cairns to Brisbane, an investigation has revealed. Picture: Supplied

After multiple attempts to contact the pilot, air traffic control sought the help of a nearby Royal Flying Doctor Service Beechcraft B200 King Air aircraft, and the pilot was asked to intercept and contact the Caravan pilot, but initial efforts failed.

The King Air pilot then dipped their wings and approached the Cessna in an attempt to trigger its traffic alert and collision system, but the pilot still remained unresponsive.

The Cessna pilot woke up about 5.35pm after 40 minutes of no contact and when the plane was 111km south to southeast of Redcliffe.

Air traffic controllers then instructed the pilot to land at the Gold Coast Airport, where the he landed safely just after 6pm.

ATSB Acting Transport Safety Director, Kerri Hughes, said information obtained by a medical specialist indicated that it was unlikely the pilot had lost consciousness solely due to mild hypoxia.

"Rather, the pilot had fallen asleep likely due to a combination of fatigue and mild hypoxia, possibly exacerbated by dehydration and diet," she said.

A crew from a Royal Flying Doctor Service Beechcraft King Air B200, similar to this one, also tried to wake up the Cessna pilot. Picture: Supplied

The pilot also had inadequate sleep the previous night, Ms Hughes said.

"Operating at 11,000 feet with intermittent use of supplemental oxygen likely resulted in the pilot experiencing mild hypoxia," she said.

"This likely exacerbated the pilot's existing fatigue and contributed to the pilot falling asleep."

Hypoxia occurs when a body does not have enough oxygen.

"Although a common symptom of hypoxia is loss of consciousness, it is not typical for someone experiencing hypoxia to regain consciousness, while still operating at the same altitude and without additional oxygen," Ms Hughes said.



She said most people generally underestimate their fatigue levels and tend to over-estimate their abilities.

"This incident emphasises the importance of pilots monitoring their own health and wellbeing, to ensure that they are well-rested and adequately nourished, especially when conducting single pilot operations," she said.

Originally published as Pilot asleep in air for 40 minutes flying into Brisbane