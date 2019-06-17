Pillow Talk celebrates 10 years in Gladstone

EXCELLENT customer service and community engagement is the secret to keeping a business thriving.

That's according to Pillow Talk store manager Helena Sant who celebrated 10 years of the Gladstone store on Saturday.

The store was thriving on Saturday with customers eager to check out the birthday sales and even stop in at the United Football Club sausage sizzle out the front.

It was definitely a highlight for Miss Sant, following on last year's win of store of the year.

"That was huge and since then we've kept going on a high,” Miss Sant said.

However the store has faced some challenges in the past few years, notably the expansion of K-mart.

"For us to keep up our momentum we really had to up our customer service and product knowledge,” she said.

She said one of the biggest surprises to customers was the quality of the product and the store's recent rebranding.

"Pillow Talk has brought in 'love for comfort' which is our new slogan and we've really embraced that,” she said.

Helping out the community is important to the business.

Along with United FC they've had sausage sizzles for the Gladstone RSPCA and hope to help out other charities.

"If you stay closely connected to your community then you should be OK,” she said.

Miss Sant said she hoped to see their sales continue to grow and to become one of the best Pillow Talks in the country.

However she said the most important part of the business was her staff, who she refers to as the "dream team”.

"They are the backbone of the business,” she said.

"If I didn't have them we wouldn't be as successful as we are now.”