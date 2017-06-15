'Pile of rubbish': Feud erupts over coal future, high power bills

GLADSTONE'S federal member is standing his ground against changes to the coal industry as one of 22 politicians bluntly opposing new electricity market measures.

A 212 page report into Australia's electricity market by chief scientist Dr Alan Finkel has been slammed by coal-supporting politicians including Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

RELATED |

Three-year notice for aging coal fired power stations in review

The review recommended a technology neutral Clean Energy Target and incentives for new developments in renewable electricity sources.

Mr O'Dowd worries that electricity prices won't drop in a renewable energy-focused electricity market.

The energy debate has divided the Coalition party, and Mr O'Dowd and other MPs have used the debate to reignite their calls for a clean coal power station.

"It's very crucial we do get it right because this is securing Australia's industry for the foreseeable future," Mr O'Dowd said.

"What we need is clarity but what we have is a pile of rubbish."

Mr O'Dowd, who has bumper stickers 'Don't take my coal job and I won't take your soy latte' at his office, shared his views against the review during a special Coalition meeting earlier this week.

Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkel speaks during Senate Estimates at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING LUKAS COCH

He said there were about 22 other politicians also calling for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to rethink adopting the reforms that could hurt the coal and gas industries.

"We need more thinking and more research to be done to give it the green light, we just don't know enough about it yet," he said.

Dr Finkel recommended setting a Clean Energy Target and Carbon Capture Storage, however has left it up to the Government to decide what rate both are set at.

According to the Minerals Council a threshold of 750-800kg of carbon dioxide per megawatt would allow for the new clean coal power stations, touted by Queensland MPs.

"(The review) recommends an increase to renewable energy sources and there's a lower importance on coal fired power stations," Mr O'Dowd said.

"That doesn't seem right to me. I'm not convinced that's the way to go and there's a lot of discussions to be had."

Mr O'Dowd added reforms to the gas industry, including sending Queensland's gas to Victoria and New South Wales were wrong. He said companies behind three LNG export facilities at Curtis Island were already suffering from a low oil and gas price.

"My suggestion is leave the exporters alone, because to a big degree they're already putting gas in domestic and manufacturing industries," he said.