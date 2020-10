A pile of books were lit on fire in Gladstone Central last night.

A pile of books were lit on fire in Gladstone Central last night.

FIRE and Emergency Services were called to a reports of a vegetation fire in Gladstone Central last night, only to discover it was a pile of books.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were called to Hanson Road at 6.40pm.

He said crews found a pile of books on fire next to a paint shop.

He said the fire was quite small and crews left the scene at 6.45pm.