Pierata for sale after big breakthrough

Jockey Tommy Berry returns to scale after riding Pierata to victory on Saturday. Picture: AAP

PIERATA is likely to have run his last race after breaking his Group 1 hoodoo with an exciting All Aged Stakes win at Randwick.

Trainer Greg Hickman said a stud deal for Pierata could be finalised as early as this week.

"There are some big studs looking at the horse and there is overseas interest in him as well,'' said Hickman, who is also a part-owner in Pierata.

"I think now is the best time to sell him as he was so impressive in the All Aged Stakes. We would like to get it resolved this week.''

Hickman said Pierata had pulled up in great order after his Randwick win and could easily train on for the Brisbane winter carnival.

"Everything depends on who buys the horse and what they want to do with him,'' Hickman said.

"It was satisfying to finally win that Group 1 race with him because he had been so close before.

"He's the best horse I've trained. He's played 'A Grade' all his career, he won his first ever start in the city and he has been racing at the top level ever since.''

Meanwhile, Tommy Berry showed his professionalism to rebound from his losing ride on Amangiri in the Frank Packer Plate and produce two brilliant efforts to win on Pierata and Mahalangur.

But Berry wasn't making any excuses for his Amangiri ride and took the heat from connections, punters and stewards on the chin.

Godolpin sprinter Osborne Bulls. Picture: Getty Images

OSBORNE Bulls has had a commendable but luckless autumn campaign with four Group 1 second placings.

The Godolphin sprinter has been beaten less than a length in three of those races - Lightning Stakes, Newmarket Handicap and All Aged Stakes. He was the immediate chase to a rampant Santa Ana Lane in the TJ Smith Stakes.

Surely, his time is coming - and soon. Osborne Bulls is either favourite or on the second line of betting for each of the Brisbane carnival majors, Doomben 10,000, Kingsford-Smith Stakes and Stradbroke Handicap.

Redzel is set to race in the Victory Stakes at Eagle Farm next Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

REDZEL, the dual Everest winner and the greatest prizemoney winner still in training, is set to line up in the Group 2 $200,000 Victory Stakes at Eagle Farm next Saturday.

Peter Snowden, who trains in partnership with his son Paul, said Redzel will have a two-start Brisbane campaign culminating with the Doomben 10,000 next month.

Meanwhile, outstanding filly Sunlight, a triple Group 1 winner herself this season, is also staying in training and will chase another major in next month's Robert Sangster Stakes at Morphettville.