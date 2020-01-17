Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
152 Mount Rollo Rd, O'Connell is for sale.
152 Mount Rollo Rd, O'Connell is for sale.
Property

PIECE OF PARADISE: Acreage for sale

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Jan 2020 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMING of owning a piece of paradise in Central Queensland?

Here is a selection of blocks of acreage on the property market right now.

152 Mount Rollo Rd, O’Connell

8.96 ha

THE four-bedroom home is nestled into a bushland setting and is positioned on the ridgetop with views of the reservoir, estuaries and out to the Pacific Ocean.

Located 15 minutes from the city centre, the property has two fenced paddocks with a dam, cattle yards, crush and an extra storage shed.

The listed price is $749,000

107 Range Road, Captain Creek

89 Diamantina Dr, O'Connell is for sale.
89 Diamantina Dr, O'Connell is for sale.
Lifestyle block 463 Matchbox Dr, Deepwater is for sale and comes with two vintage vans.
Lifestyle block 463 Matchbox Dr, Deepwater is for sale and comes with two vintage vans.
380 Bootmaker Dr, Round Hill is for sale.
380 Bootmaker Dr, Round Hill is for sale.
This Captain Creek property on acreage is for sale.
This Captain Creek property on acreage is for sale.
Lifestyle block 107 Range Rd Captain Creek is for sale.
Lifestyle block 107 Range Rd Captain Creek is for sale.

16.83 ha

A large block of land in Captain Creek is on the market, perfect for horses, cattle or a simple investment.

The property is situated 600 metres from national park and had a billabong creek running through it.

The lot is listed for $99,000.

Murphy Rd, Captain Creek

16.47ha

DESCRIBED as the ultimate Captain Creek Horse Retreat Homestead, the three-bedroom house has well-established paddocks set up for horse or cattle.

The property has four stables and a central barn, three rainwater tanks, several dams and water holes and is landscaped with tropical vegetation, figs and numerous pals.

The property is listed for $400,000+

380 Bootmaker Dr, Round Hill

16.19 ha

LOCATED minutes from the Agnes Water main beach, this lot has a shed, rainwater tanks and power on the property.

The lifestyle lot is one of the closest to the entrance of the Eurimbula National Park.

The property is listed for $249,000

463 Matchbox Rd, Deepwater

16ha

THIS property was designed with the intention of constructing cabins on the hill slope to make the most of ocean views and sea breezes. On the property is a timber shed, a PMG/Telecom caravan which services as a kitchen, an antique Daimler Bus and Commeng bus from the 1960s, a modest orchard and veggie patch.

The property will go to auction on February 22.

89 Diamantina Drive, O’Connell

32.37ha

THIS block of land boasts excellent views of the water and breezes from the ocean and is located 10 minutes from Gladstone.

The property has a bitumen driveway which leads to a shed with power. The owners would consider exchange of land plus cash for another property.

The lot is listed for $365,000

acreage gladstone acreage gladstone real estate real estate
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Nude woman stuns at airport

      Nude woman stuns at airport
      • 17th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

      Top Stories

        Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        premium_icon Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        News IT WAS a tough start to the new year when subcontractors found out they were in the lurch and couldn’t contact a Gladstone builder.

        UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

        premium_icon UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

        News Residents warned that the storms were expected to return later today.

        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

        ME AND MY BOAT: Versatile family fisher

        premium_icon ME AND MY BOAT: Versatile family fisher

        News The boat is great for pottering around the rivers, but also has the ability to...