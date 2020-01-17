PIECE OF PARADISE: Acreage for sale

DREAMING of owning a piece of paradise in Central Queensland?

Here is a selection of blocks of acreage on the property market right now.

152 Mount Rollo Rd, O’Connell

8.96 ha

THE four-bedroom home is nestled into a bushland setting and is positioned on the ridgetop with views of the reservoir, estuaries and out to the Pacific Ocean.

Located 15 minutes from the city centre, the property has two fenced paddocks with a dam, cattle yards, crush and an extra storage shed.

The listed price is $749,000

107 Range Road, Captain Creek

89 Diamantina Dr, O'Connell is for sale.

Lifestyle block 463 Matchbox Dr, Deepwater is for sale and comes with two vintage vans.

380 Bootmaker Dr, Round Hill is for sale.

This Captain Creek property on acreage is for sale.

Lifestyle block 107 Range Rd Captain Creek is for sale.

16.83 ha

A large block of land in Captain Creek is on the market, perfect for horses, cattle or a simple investment.

The property is situated 600 metres from national park and had a billabong creek running through it.

The lot is listed for $99,000.

Murphy Rd, Captain Creek

16.47ha

DESCRIBED as the ultimate Captain Creek Horse Retreat Homestead, the three-bedroom house has well-established paddocks set up for horse or cattle.

The property has four stables and a central barn, three rainwater tanks, several dams and water holes and is landscaped with tropical vegetation, figs and numerous pals.

The property is listed for $400,000+

380 Bootmaker Dr, Round Hill

16.19 ha

LOCATED minutes from the Agnes Water main beach, this lot has a shed, rainwater tanks and power on the property.

The lifestyle lot is one of the closest to the entrance of the Eurimbula National Park.

The property is listed for $249,000

463 Matchbox Rd, Deepwater

16ha

THIS property was designed with the intention of constructing cabins on the hill slope to make the most of ocean views and sea breezes. On the property is a timber shed, a PMG/Telecom caravan which services as a kitchen, an antique Daimler Bus and Commeng bus from the 1960s, a modest orchard and veggie patch.

The property will go to auction on February 22.

89 Diamantina Drive, O’Connell

32.37ha

THIS block of land boasts excellent views of the water and breezes from the ocean and is located 10 minutes from Gladstone.

The property has a bitumen driveway which leads to a shed with power. The owners would consider exchange of land plus cash for another property.

The lot is listed for $365,000