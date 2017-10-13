‘Piece of the action’: Adani jobs in line for Gladstone

Adani Carmichael Mine and Rail Project package manager Steve Paikin at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Major Industry Conference.

THERE was a $16 billion reason security guards stood by the doors of a major industry conference in Gladstone yesterday.

A representative from controversial mining juggernaut Adani was one of nine key speakers at the Gladstone Engineering Alliance event.

Quietly spoken South African Steve Paikin told the 140-strong crowd Gladstone would not miss out as they moved forward with the proposed Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Project.

The most recent announcement for the proposed mega mine was the fly-in fly-out locations at Rockhampton and Townsville.

"This will create huge economic growth and employment," Mr Paikin said.

"With the amount of jobs we will be creating, Rockhampton and Townsville just cannot support that level of growth.

"We are anticipating all these councils (including Gladstone) will get a piece of the action."

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said Gladstone should feel confident about applying for work for the mega mine.

"Gladstone won't miss out, you have great businesses with special skills," he said. "You will get the opportunities, just like Rockhampton and Townsville."

