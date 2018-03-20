Pie World celebrates milestone

THIS week Pie World celebrated their first anniversary and they won't have far to travel to find a cake to celebrate.

Owner Cathy Thomasson said that the business had been well accepted by Gladstone's pie loving public.

"Plain pies seem to be our number one best-seller, with cheese and bacon pies a close second.

Our sausage rolls are also very popular," she said.

But it seems there are few pie connoisseurs in our city who take their pie's ingredients very seriously.

Pie World Gladstone celebrates 1st birthday Greg Bray

"Customers who prefer pie and peas were quick to tell us that the peas have to be green and mushy,

and people who only eat steak and kidney pies would rather walk out rather than try something different," Ms Thomasson said.

She added that the weather also plays a part in sales.

"On cold, rainy days we're rushed off our feet," she said.

Ms Thomassen wouldn't reveal her favourite pie but she did admit that her father preferred tomato, steak and onion pies and spinach and fetta sausage rolls.

"We also have a full range of gluten free products made locally by Artisan," she said.

Pie World is located at 9 Dawson Road.