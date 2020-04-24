Pie delivery takes off in its first week

Ruby Costigan started Pladda Pleese because of her love for cooking, and her pies have drawn a great customer response.

PIES are on the menu right across Gladstone, and residents don’t even need to leave their house.

Pladda Pleese launched about a week ago, delivering a variety of homemade pie flavours. Cook Ruby Costigan said she’d always loved cooking and sharing her food with friends who would always tell her to “do something about this”.

Ms Costigan said her regular business had been slow, so with partner Fabio Soutar, she decided to start selling her pies.

“All of a sudden it’s just picked up,” she said.

“So far it’s been crazy.”

Feedback has been positive, with people messaging Ms Costigan minutes after delivery.

“It’s all meat and gravy, not mince and extra filling or gelatine,” she said.

“When you have a pie, you really want a pie, you don’t want everything oozing out and it’s just liquid.”

The meat is cherrywood-smoked, but Ms Costigan said she would be testing different types of wood flavours to determine which was the best.

Pies are available as individual or family size, as steak and cheese, steak and a variety of flavours.

Ms Costigan said her favourite was shepherd’s pie.

“I love a whole meal in a pie,” she said.

And despite only launching last week, Ms Costigan has been busy, using Tuesdays and Thursdays to make deliveries.

“It’s really different to our normal job,” she said.

“It’s something exciting and new for us.”

Ms Costigan hopes to expand the business in the future to cheese platters and catering.

To learn more, head to Pladda Pleese on Facebook.