PICTURESQUE: tucked away in Woodcot Estate

UP FOR GRABS: Owners of Woodcot Estate, Wesley and Doreen Grimshaw, are ready to share the beauty of their land with others and still have 11 lots left to sell. Jessica Perkins

AFTER swearing she would never live on a farm, Doreen Grimshaw is pleased her husband Wesley decided to buy one back in 1985.

"Wes said 'I would like a little farm', so I said 'well get one but don't ever ask me to live on it', and he promised,” she said.

"And he found this one eventually and this was the one he wanted - and now I am on it.”

Despite eventually moving away from the Gladstone region, Mr Grimshaw was determined to hold onto the land and they continued to maintain it from a distance before moving onto the property in 2010.

Now they want to share the beauty of their land with others, selling off several of the remaining subdivided lots.

"Being surrounded by state forest, nobody is going to be in your backyard - you have just got bush,” Mrs Grimshaw said.

"You don't hear the trains and the traffic like you do on the other side of the hill.”

Mr Grimshaw said about 10 years ago, they decided to continue in their retirement - returning to the region and moving into the main house on the property.

"When we bought it in 1985, we never had any intention to subdivide until we retired,” Mr Grimshaw said.

He said they sold off four of the lots - 5, 6, 10 and 12 - at the tail end of the boom, but are still yet to sell the rest.

Their remaining lots in Lorna Crescent are all 1Ha in size.

The Grimshaws have chosen to hold on to lots 16 and 17 for personal use.

Mr Grimshaw said despite there being a built-up estate nearby, they are tucked away and enjoy the "peace and quiet”.

"I don't know a prettier spot,” he said.

Mr Grimshaw said the land is perfect for home-grown fruit and vegetables.

"It's lovely red soil - you can grow anything if you put the water on it,” Mr Grimshaw said.

For Woodcot Estate sale enquiries, call Elders Real Estate agent Roxanne Beale on 0427744448.