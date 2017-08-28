PICTURES: Rainbow Run brightens up Tannum Sands

THE THIRD annual Rainbow Run went off with more than a splash of colour at Tannum Sands yesterday.

The event saw more than 400 people pack out Spinnaker Park to brighten up their day - and raise money for the PCYC's youth programs in the process.

A Gladstone PCYC spokesperson said organisers were very happy with the turnout.

"We all had a ball, so hopefully everyone else did as well," she said.

"We want to thank the community for coming along, and also the market stall holders who helped the event."

Participants were given a PCYC rainbow shirt and three paint colour packs which they were encouraged to throw at everyone in sight.

Boyne Island mum Sarah Rice was dropping her daughter and some friends off at the event when she found herself being roped in to taking part.

"They covered me in paint and said 'ha ha'," she said.

"I only went to drop the kids off.

"I thought I better go and show them where I'd meet them afterwards, then I ended up walking five kilometres in my thongs covered in paint.

"My t-shirt should have said 'sucked in'."

The Observer's roving photographer Mike Richards captured all the fun of the event below: