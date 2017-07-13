PICTURES: Police divers search West Gladstone waterway

POLICE divers from Brisbane have begun an underwater search in relation to the fatal stabbing at an Auckland St unit complex on Monday night.

The divers are working in teams of two and are being assisted by Gladstone's local water police unit as they search parklands in West Gladstone.

Yesterday afternoon Capricorn District Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot said the divers were looking for "items of interest to assist our investigation", including any type of weapon.

"We received information from members of the public, and some of that information we've acted on, which has caused us to do ground searches, searches of the area and areas where it is suggested the (alleged) offender may have been prior to being apprehended by police," Det Act Insp Elliot said.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the Auckland St incident and appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

Anyone with information that may assist police can call Policelink on 131 444, Gladstone police station on 4971 3222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.