Life is like a box of chocolates for Gladstone's newest shop

SWEET STORY: Kandy Couture owners Kim and Tony Curd, on their second day of trading in Clinton. Mike Richards GLA281018KAND

GLADSTONE just got a lot sweeter with the opening of a new candy shop at Chapman Plaza.

Kandy Couture owner Kim Curd was inspired to start the business after a personal experience in trying to find candy for her son.

"My son wanted me to pick up some Zombie Chews for him, because you couldn't buy them anywhere in Gladstone," Ms Curd said.

"I had to make the journey to Yeppoon to buy him some Zombie Chews... but they had run out of them!"

From there, she decided to source her own candy for her kids, and that served as the impetuous for the business.

"We started doing a lot of research, and decided to open a candy shop."

Ms Curd and her husband spent time looking at lolly shops overseas as part of their research.

After sleepless nights on how to structure and design her shop, and finding the gaps in the market here in Gladstone, Kandy Couture opened yesterday to a lively reception from the public. "It was awesome," Ms Curd said.

"We sold over 400 cups of Dippin' Dots (ice cream)...and over 67 pieces of fudge yesterday."

It's not only candies and ice cream that are the shop's speciality.

"We also do hampers and gifts, and we also have a tea room for high tea sessions and children's birthday parties, and a function room" Ms Curd said.

"People can come in and have a party in the candy shop."

Gladstone Kandy Couture: SWEET SUCCESS: Kandy Couture was packed for its second day of trading.

It also stocks savoury items such as chips, hot sauces and cereals imported from the United States.

Kandy Couture is the exclusive reseller of Maleny Coffee, and the only non-mobile shop in Queensland for Dippin' Dots ice cream.

Ms Curd is still looking for new ways to add to her business.

"We're teaming up with a French patisserie to do our own French pastries," she said.