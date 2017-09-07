PICTURE PERFECT: Ladies shine in Gladstone's Great Op Shop Challenge

THE $30 OP SHOP CHALLENGE: Taylor Goodman-Jones, Angelina Mossman and Michelle Goldenberg model their stunning outfits.

THREE young, fun and adventurous Gladstone gals took to the 'runway' yesterday in The Observer's first ever Great Op Shop Challenge.

Last week was national Op Shop Week, and to celebrate, we gave three local ladies $30, and a mission: Spend the cash on three different outfits in a week-long op shop shopping spree.

The three women were selected from a long list of people who'd shared their best ever op shop bargain stories with us on Facebook, for a chance to win the $30.

When you think about it, thirty bucks is not a lot of cash... One snap of your fingers and you've spent it all on lunch and a coffee.

THE $30 OP SHOP CHALLENGE: Taylor Goodman-Jones, Angelina Mossman and Michelle Goldenberg model their stunning outfits. Mike Richards GLA060917OPSP

But Angelina Mossman, Taylor Goodman-Jones, and Michelle Goldenberg did not let that reality derail them, thoroughly impressing us with with their thrifty, yet stylish fashion sense.

Each of them rose to the challenge and ran around town like a celebrity on the hunt for her perfect red carpet get-up.

And each of them successfully found three fantastic day-to-day, night life and business-wear outfits.

"It was awesome ... My family were blown away by what I managed to get," participant, Angelina said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I got so many labels!"

Angelina noted the best bargain she found during the challenge were her black Steve Madden heels.

"I got them for $4 and I wouldn't doubt they were originally about $120," she said.

Once all three had splurged at their local op shops, the ladies took part in an exciting fashion photo-shoot at East Shores Precinct yesterday afternoon.

Gladstone's Great Op Shop Challenge: The trendy women shone at the fashion photo shoot.

The shoot saw them show off the beautiful creations they each had managed to put together.

All three women agreed they'd had a lot of fun in their quest to find the clothes.

"I can't understand why anyone would not want to do the challenge," Angelina said.

Tannum Sands local Taylor said she thought more people would commit to second-hand clothes shopping if they knew they could "actually find good stuff."

Gladstone's Great Op Shop Challenge: THRIFTY BUSINESS: Three women, $30 each, endless gorgeous outfits.

"You have to get to the op shop early ... and don't just look," she said.

"You have to hunt and dig to the bottom of the box or the rack."

Taylor's best bargain was her $3 Dotti dress and $2 Jeanswest jeans.

THE $30 OP SHOP CHALLENGE: Taylor Goodman-Jones, Angelina Mossman and Michelle Goldenberg model their stunning outfits. Mike Richards GLA060917FASH

Michelle, who said she'd lost 65kg recently, shared some of her own tricks.

"Don't just stick to the section with the one size you wear," she said.

"Every now and then, they'll have an extra large in the non plus-size section, and even now I still look on the plus size rack."

Gladstone's Great Op Shop Challenge: The lovely ladies catwalked their way through East Shore precinct as our photographer snapped some gorgeous shots of them in their op shop outfits.

National Op Shop Week is an annual initiative run by DoSomething charity.

A Lifeline spokesperson said the week encouraged people to give old treasures a new life and aimed to raise awareness about supporting local op shops.