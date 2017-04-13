PICTURE GALLERY: Harbour Festival comes alive

The 55th annual Gladstone Harbour Festival opening night with newly-crowned festival ambassadors Ruby Noonan, Madison Kaedl, Aida Katsanevas and Jacinta Bradley.

THE 2017 Gladstone Harbour Festival got underway last night at the marina.

The 55th running of the festival kicked off with the Santos GLNG and 4CC Opening Night which involved the crowning of the festival ambassadors.

Emcee Rob Kidd, a former radio announced in Gladstone, returned from Mackay to host the opening night. Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett officially declared the festival open and thanked all of the volunteers for this year and over the past 55 years.

The crowning of the Gladstone Harbour Festival ambassadors was made with Ruby Noonan winning the title of Mini Ambassador. Aida Katsnevas was the named the junior ambassador with Tween Ambassador given to Madison Kadel while Teen Ambassador is Jacinta Bradley.

The night then progressed to the festival talent quest with a field of 10 performers viewing for the honour best new talent.

Country and western singer/guitarist Jacinta Bradley won the junior talent quest while singer/guitarist John Eade won the senior section.

The good crowd present also enjoyed the first of three fireworks display set off from Auckland Point.

Local performer Hayley Marsten wrapped the night up with her usual upbeat performance. Hayley will be performing throughout the weekend.

TODAY'S PROGRAM

From 6pm: Gladstone Ports Corporation Family Fun Night featuring: Paddington, Mike the Knight and Ice Age. Plus a performance from En Pointe Dance School and a very special appearance from the Gladstone Ports Corporation's Curtis the Turtle.

7.50pm (approx): Gladstone Ports Corporation Spectacular Fireworks Display.

6-10pm: Live music under the marquee

5.30-7.30pm: The Capricornian's Free Face Painting

6-10.30pm: Festival Mardi Gras - Rides, food, novelties and fun.

From 6pm: Roving streeet entertainers.