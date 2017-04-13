29°
PICTURE GALLERY: Bunnies and bonnets at New Auckland Place

Jon Ortlieb
| 13th Apr 2017 5:12 PM
New Auckland Place aged care bonnet day.
New Auckland Place aged care bonnet day. Mike Richards GLA130417BONNET

IT was all about bunnies and bonnets at the New Auckland Place aged care centre on Thursday.

Staff, residents and families started their Easter celebrations in style with face painting, bonnets, Easter ears and Easter craft.

This was all capped of with an Easter hat parade.

The residents have been busy making the the Easter bonnets and ears with the family and friends joining in the festivities this week.

Lifestyle team member Kim Johnston said it was always an enjoyable time of the year at New Auckland Place.

"It's a really important time of the year and it brings the whole (New Auckland Place) community together,” Kim said.

"All the families are invited and there are lots of grandkids about.

"It makes for a real sense of family.”

Kim said the wide community also got involved with donations and gifts. And while there was always plenty of eggs there was other little goodies on offer too.

"Not everyone can have chocolate, so we have people donating hand creams and that sort of thing,” Kim said.

New Auckland Place also holds church services for Easter.

The rumour is that an Easter bunny will also be doing the rounds on Sunday with even more chocolate.

