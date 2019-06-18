PICS: Yet another dragster wins biggest race in country

MOTORSPORT: Following on from Gladstone rider Dayne Brandon's national championship win in the Modified Bike category, there is more two-wheeled joy for Harbour City.

Jason Ellem's bling Contributed GLA170619ELLEM

Jason Ellem won the Winternationals national championship in the Extreme Bike class and finished second in Australia in Competition Bike.

Ellem said it was easily the highlight of his more than two decades in the sport.

"Winternationals 2019 is the best result in my 21 years of drag racing," he said.

"I built my first bike in 1998 as a first-year apprentice boilermaker. To have the opportunity come up to ride my bike as well as a mate's was one I couldn't turn down."

Ellem and his crew prepared a week prior to the main event and it stood him in good stead.

Jason Ellem burns out on his Extreme Bike Contributed GLA170619ELLEM

"This was going to be a challenge I have never done before, but with a great crew behind myself we succeeded," he said.

Ellem recorded a personal-best dial-in time of 7.17sec at 313km/h in the Extreme Bike class and went under the Australian record in the Competition Bike class with a 7.82sec dial-in (273.6kph).

Rising to the occasion on one of motorsport's biggest stages, he clocked another personal best of 7.10sec at 310.6kph. Those figures were enough for Ellem to be crowned the Extreme Bike national champion.

"Extreme bike is the quickest no-wheelie-barred class out there and these bikes are high-maintenance, expensive-build bikes," Ellem said.

"Where most are turbo-charged, mine is nitrous, which makes it even harder to run the estimated time and kilometres per hour in this class."

Ellem hopes to return to the Central Queensland Drag Racing strip.

"I hope the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association can obtain a grant of some kind to upgrade the braking area so I can race in front of my family and friends," he said.

"Until then I will continue to race at Willowbank and help tune other racers' bikes at Benaraby."

"I would like to thank Alpha Performance Engines and Harbour City-Harley Davidson for their continued support."