PICS: Wallabys hunting top-two spot and double chance

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallabys have kept the pressure on second-placed Gladstone Brothers after a comprehensive 34-16 win against Tannum Seagulls.

In front of a large crowd at a sun-drenched Albion Park, the hosts put smiles on their fans' faces with a clinical display in the first half.

Wallabys coach Norm Horan was happy to get the points, but not as pleased with the second half.

"Our first half was good and clinical, but we dropped off in the second half and let them back into the game," Horan said.

"We have still got work to do and we want to improve each week.

"If we don't do that then we will stagnate."

Thankfully, it's just round eight into a 20-round competition and Horan said there were plenty of games left to right the wrongs.

"We still have to look at our discipline and there's still a lot of the season left," he said.

"There's heaps of things that can happen in a season."

Matt Baker starred for Wallabys while young winger Blake Lamont played a strong game.

"Jayden Hansen is a young fella and played on the other wing and scored a try," Horan said.

"The old fella Ashley Dodd also had a fairly good game, as did Jason Batchelor."

Wallabys enjoy the bye this weekend and Horan said to get the double-chance in the finals was the aim.

"You want to finish one or two in reality and we have got Calliope Roosters after the bye," he said.

"It will be a hard game and it's a good competition with no easy games at all."

Seagulls coach Steve Gehrmann lamented poor numbers at training as one of the reasons for the team's tardy start.

"In the first half, we played like a team that hasn't trained much," he said.

"We played well in patches and our second half was a lot better and we just worked our sets better."

With 63 senior players on the Seagulls' books, Gehrmann hoped training numbers would increase in coming weeks.

"You wouldn't know that we would have that amount of players and if you don't train, then you get what you deserve," he said.

Tannum's 'player of the game' Jake Gehrmann, Matt Wilson, centre Matthew Mckeown and Lochlan James at full back performed admirably.

The Seagulls meet Calliope Roosters in Calliope on Saturday at 7pm.

"We can start winning if we start to get a good roll up at training and the games," Gehrmann said.

The coach welcomed new senior players to Tannum Seagulls.

Training is at Dennis Park every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6.30pm.