PICS: Touch program gaining traction in Gladstone schools

Queensland Touch Football field officer Peter Knight wants to encourage children from ages five to 14 to get into Touch, let alone just sport in general.

Knight's part of the drive generated by Sporting Schools which is an Australian Government initiative designed to assist with schools' quest to encourage children's participation is sport.

"A lot of the schools are finding out about it and it's for grade's three to six," he said.

"It's to introduce the basics of Touch and then depends on the age-group and ability and we take it up to a higher level for grades five and six."

Knight aims to introduce a five-a-side competition next month at Benaraby.

"This year we started to go to Biloela as well and aim to go to more schools next year," he said.

Run in conjunction with the Gladstone Junior Touch, the program also runs on Monday's from 4-6pm at the Gladstone Junior Touch Fields.

Competitions also include Under-8 mixed, U10 mixed, U12 girl's and boy's teams and also U14s for both genders.

Children under 10 years have the chance to play in a modified form of Touch.

It's played on a smaller field which allows players to learn in a safe, progressive and enjoyable environment.

"It doesn't matter what sport the kids play," Knight said.

"As long as it's something and that's what we encourage and it's good for the body and brain as well as to develop social skills."

Younger children and those new to Touch can choose the Sporting Schools Austouch program.

It's designed for help children to develop skills and get them to have an understanding of the game before they start to play in team competitions.

Children must be turning five this year to be eligible for this program.

Cost is $55 for the entire season and two school terms makes up one season.

Sign-up can be done via the Gladstone Junior Touch Facebook site or email on gladstonejuniortouch@hotmail.com.