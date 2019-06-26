PICS: Three of the four deciders went down to the wire

Dain Sheppard tries in vain to stop a Tony Bernabei triple

BASKETBALL: Fans were treated to some top quality Gladstone Amateur Basketball League grand finals.

Ravens produced a stirring comeback to beat premiers of the past two seasons Devolds by four points while Devilicious Red survived an almighty scare from Lions 2 to win their third straight premiership by a point - 39-38.

Devolds looked the better side in the first half, but John Purcell was in the zone from start to finish for Ravens and he finished with 22 points and MVP to help Ravens to a memorable 52-48 win.

Purcell got great help from centre Scott Smith with 10 points and forward Dain Sheppard chipped in with 10 as well.

Devolds led by 11 at half-time and as many as 14 in the second quarter with Jimmy Lamkin (15 points) on point with his shots.

Ravens never gave up and put the heat on Devolds in the second half.

The athletic Izaac Sealy rolled in a lay-up and Ravens hit the lead for the first time.

Purcell simply could not miss and swished two clutch foul shots to keep Devolds at bay.

Devilicious Red overcame a significant deficit to defeat Lions Fury in an overtime epic - 39-38.

A basket to Reds' Kellie Green edged her side 37-31 clear before Lions 2 rallied for one final roll of the dice.

Jade Ryan and Aliah Bernabei made it 37-35 before Green again stepped up to make it a four-point buffer.

Devilicious Red's Aimee Green was adjudged grand final MVP while her team-mate Tilly Gilbert shot 10 points.

Lions 2 young guns Erin Harvey and Bernabei both scored 10 points.

In the division two games, Crusadors' Stephen Gill scored big baskets to guide his side to the flag against gallant Hawks.

Gill was best-on-court and shot 15 points with four triples in the 40-37 win and Nic Towner was equally as damaging with 15 as well.

Shannon Mathie (11 points) hauled in some big rebounds for Hawks and Lenny Evans and Oscar Chungpradit both scored nine.

Kadee Barrenger was clearly the difference in Kixx's 63-37 win in the division two women's decider against Hawks.

She shot 30 points and got great support from Isabella Zerner (14 points) and Darcie Arnold who got 13. Kizz were simply too quick in transition.

Hannah Webb, with 14 points and Georgina Schluter (12 points) tried hard all game for Hawks.

Meanwhile in the CQBL, Bundaberg were too good for Gladstone in the women's competition.

The men's Premier League grand final is on today at 6.30pm between Blue Devils and Devils White at Kev Broome Stadium.

AWARD WINNERS

Grand Final MVP

D1M: Ravens - Johnathon Purcell

D1W: Devilicious Red - Aimee Green

D2M: Crusadors - Stephen Gill

D2W: Kixx - Kadee Barrenger

Season Winners

Most Points: Erin Harvey and Nic Towner

MVP: Erin Harvey and Leo Objero

Best Defensive Player: Jordie Porter and Tim McDonald

Players' Player: Kelly McEachran and Liam Madsen

RESULTS

D1M: Ravens 52 (J Purcell 22, S Smith; D Sheppard 10) d Devolds 48 (J Lamkin 15, N Kossatch; T Bernabei 8)

D1W: Devilicious Red 39 (T Gilbert 10, K Green 8) d Lions 2 38 (E Harvey; A Bernabei 10, Z Calis; L Polkinghorne 7)

D2M: Crusadors 40 (S Gill; N Towner 15, M Gill 6) d Hawks 37 (S Mathie 11, L Evans; O Chungpradit 9)

D2W: Kixx 63 (K Barrenger 30, I Zerner 14, D Arnold 13) d Hawks 37 (H Webb 14, G Schluter 12, K Wogandt 9)