PICS: The winner was scored with just minutes left

SOCCER: An 84th-minute goal from Central's Carly Urquhart propelled her team into the Football Central Queensland Women's Knockout Cup grand final against Bluebirds on August 17.

ACTION PICS:

Photos View Photo Gallery

It was after a tense 1-0 semi-final win against defending premiers Gracemere Redbacks in the semi-final on Sunday at Sun Valley Oval.

Jubilant coach Marty Emerson said the last-gasp goal was a reward for effort in a game he believed was largely dominated by his team.

"It was a good competitive game, the girls were great defensively and controlled the play well for a lot of the game," he said.

Perhaps the result could have been decided earlier in the game, but not for wasted chances.

"We created several really good chances and were unlucky not to find the back of the net a few more times through the game," Emerson said.

The coach praised the efforts of Urquhart throughout the season and the match-winner was a culmination of all of her hard work.

"It was great to see Carly score the winner," Emerson said.

"She's been working hard this year, taking feedback on board and playing well, so was good to see her efforts rewarded with a goal."

With the next-generation players such as Carla Watson-Scott and twins Dylan and Paige King adding youthful speed and exuberance into the team, Emerson said there's no limits.

"It's exciting to see our younger players are all playing well and are growing in confidence and experience from playing in the higher division this year," he said.

Emerson also said to have the chance to play (and beat) the powerhouse Rockhampton sides will instil belief for next month's decider.

"It's great experience having the opportunity to play against the teams from Rockhampton and we're looking forward to playing Bluebirds in the Knockout Cup final in a few weeks," he said.