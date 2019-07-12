Menu
Gladstone Brothers' Connor Ainsworth is tackled against Blackwater Crushers.
Rugby League

PICS: Teams to jostle for finals spots in the JHC on weekend

NICK KOSSATCH
by
12th Jul 2019 4:35 PM | Updated: 4:38 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a huge first day in today's Jason Hetherington Cup.

The under-12s competition attracted teams from Brisbane, Mackay, Clermont, Biloela, Moranbah and Nambour, among others.

ONE STEP AHEAD: Gladstone Wallabys' Manasa Johnson-Saumalu shrugs off a tackle at the Jason Hetherington Cup.
Games rolled over quickly from one match to the next because each one was of 20-minutes' duration.

Gladstone Wallabys got off to a perfect start with three wins.

Coach Jamie Lewis spoke straight after their 16-8 win against Noosa Pirates.

"The boys defended really well and we attacked from that," Lewis said. "Our forwards had made good metres."

Wallabys had defeated Toowoomba Brothers in game one and took on Mackay Magpies in their final game later in the day.

Gladstone Rugby League operations manager Amanda Ingham said today's matches were played in warm conditions and the action was hot.

"It was a massive first day. We have 37 teams, which was more than last year where we had 28," she said.

"It's all about the 12-year-old kids having fun and it's just excellent for grassroots football."

Gladstone Brothers' Riley Grambauer runs at the opposition against Crushers yesterday.
Teams will play four more regulation games tomorrow before the finals on Sunday morning.

"Finals will be played between the top three teams from each of the four pools," Ingham said.

Brothers, Valleys, Tannum Seagulls and Calliope Roosters are the other Gladstone-based teams.

Action starts from 8am tomorrow. There will be a presentation to announce best and fairest players from each pool.

