PICS: Tannum Surf Club athletes produce a high five

Kane Martin and Kai Devine change roles of swimmer and patient for the fourth leg of the 4x50m medley relay in which they placed fourth with Oscar Wemmerslager and Sam Churchward. Rebecca Devine GLA220719NIPS

NIPPERS: The future safety of the region's aquatic precincts is in good hands if the results of the Tannum Sands Junior Lifesavers are to go by.

Camille Bebendorf dives in for the 50m brick carry event. Rebecca Devine GLA220719NIPS

With 13 top 10 performances on the weekend, including five medals, the nippers were happy with their results.

Kane Martin and Oscar Wemmerslager teamed up to take third in the patient tow after Kane streaked away to take the lead in the swim.

"I felt really good in the water today and we had a quick transition," Kane said. Sam Churchward teamed up later in the day with Oscar to take second in the line throw.

TAKING THE PLUNGE: Brooke Copsey (in the black) dives in to 'rescue' her patient in the Patient Tow event. Rebecca Devine GLA220719NIPS

"I had to pull in about 10 to 12-metres of rope and then throw it out to Oscar who was holding a float 10-metres from the end of the pool," Sam said.

"Oscar wasn't allowed to let go of the float until he had hold of the rope and then he had to kick while I pulled him back in. I was spot on with my throw the first time - it must be all the casting practice I do for fishing."

Kai Devine, 12, won bronze in the 100-metre obstacle race while 13-year old Kane collected gold in the 100-metre obstacle race and bronze in the 50-metre brick carry. "I placed the same in these two events last year so I am happy with that," Kane said. The cadets claimed three top-10 performances, but with no medals.

Mollie Skerman placed seventh and eighth in the 100-metre manikin carry with fins and 100-metre manikin tow with fins respectively.

Oscar Wemmerslager and Sam Churchward claimed silver in the line throw event at the State Pool Rescue Championships on the Gold Coast. Rebecca Devine GLA220719NIPS

"They are tough events because there is a bit of strength to be able to swim one arm for 50-metre carrying a manikin by the chin and skill in wrestling with the manikin to clip a rescue tube around it and not have it slip out as you tow it down the pool, but they are still good fun," Mollie said.

"All the pool rescue events are designed to replicate potential open water rescues which helps us when we are on patrol back on the beach at Tannum."

Australian Pool Rescue Championships are at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on August 9-11.

Nippers sign-on for the 2019-20 season will open in late August.