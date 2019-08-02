PICS: Swimmers to lap up weekend to get ready for states

Shianne Plunkett is using this weekends swim meet as fitness for the upcoming McDonalds Qld Short Course Championships

Rebecca Devine 020819SWIM

SWIMMING: A squad of 21 swimmers from the Gladstone Gladiators Swimming Club will compete at the Annual CQ University Rocky City Winter Short Course tomorrow and Sunday.

With 153 athletes from 14 clubs in attendance, this meet is their final chance to make qualifying times for the 2019 McDonald's Queensland Short Course Championship in two weeks.

While head coach Tom Fronek has been in the Czech Republic conducting swimming clinics last month, his young charges who remained in Gladstone, also continued their training in earnest.

Rising star Shianne Plunkett said training for this meet would help her fitness for States.

"I didn't want to break my routine while Coach Tom was away and I kept training with the programs he set for us," she said.

"I am aiming to make national times this season and always looking for a personal best. Most of all, I just like having fun with my team mates."

Racing commences at 2.30pm tomorrow with the long distance events and continues Sunday from 8.30am with the sprints.