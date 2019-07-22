Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUEENS OF THE COURT: Gladstone Thunder - Back: Rebecca Bimrose, Emma Whyte, Dakota Williams, Charlotte Orgill. Front: Megan McCall, Morgan Rohdmann, Chelsea Fanning.
QUEENS OF THE COURT: Gladstone Thunder - Back: Rebecca Bimrose, Emma Whyte, Dakota Williams, Charlotte Orgill. Front: Megan McCall, Morgan Rohdmann, Chelsea Fanning. Brendan Bowers
eXtra

PICS: Strength of Gladstone volleyball was for all to see

NICK KOSSATCH
by
22nd Jul 2019 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLLEYBALL: The Gladstone Thunder women's team stormed home to take out the Volleyball Queensland Grand Prix Volleyball Championship in Hervey Bay.

Thunder finished in first place after the team secured top billing after wins against Hervey Bay and BVC Bears on Saturday.

In what was a massive weekend for Gladstone volleyball, the port city's men's team finished runner-up to Toowoomba.

On the strength of Gladstone's women and men's achievement's, Gladstone Thunder took out the overall Club Champion award.

Gladstone Thunder coach Nathan Coombs was thrilled with the weekend's results.

"The women won 10 of 12 games as the Grand Prix series ran over three lots of weekends," he said.

"Coming into this weekend, the Gladstone women were already in first place.

"We knew we had it won after Saturday's wins and the team were relaxed for the final two games on Sunday."

Chelsea Fanning starred for Gladstone Thunder and was MVP of the championship, but it was a complete team performance over the two days.

Chelsea Fanning
Chelsea Fanning Tania Fanning 220719

"They all did their jobs and all played pretty well together," Coombs said.

Thunder's Rebecca Bimrose was another who made the move from Brisbane and seamlessly fit into the Gladstone side.

"She was also the stand-in coach while I was playing in the men's team and she took charge of the team," Coombs said.

Gladstone Thunder men finished with a total of eight wins and four losses, three of those defeats were to Toowoomba.

Gladstone Thunder men's team were runner-up
Gladstone Thunder men's team were runner-up Tania Fanning 220719

"We were competitive against Toowoomba the whole time and took four sets from them," Coombs said.

"Gladstone's John Edgerton was the MVP of the championship as well and he was definitely one of our better players."

John Edgerton
John Edgerton Tania Fanning 220719

The Thunder teams will now shift their focus to the State Championship on the Gold Coast on August 24-25.

More Stories

gladstone thunder gladstone volleyball association volleyball australia volleyball queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'He screamed': Boy in stolen car knew it wasn't mum driving

    premium_icon 'He screamed': Boy in stolen car knew it wasn't mum driving

    News "(My son) was standing in the middle car park screaming, balling his eyes out."

    Small town, big heart: Tannum surprises Aussie great

    premium_icon Small town, big heart: Tannum surprises Aussie great

    News Find out what the campaigner thought of the CQ Tutu Salute.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Gladstone Musical Society are ready for a concert

    premium_icon Gladstone Musical Society are ready for a concert

    News The 16 ladies who form the choir will perform on Friday

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Hands on experience for students at the refinery

    premium_icon Hands on experience for students at the refinery

    News QAL opens their doors to high schoolers

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM