PICS: Strength of Gladstone volleyball was for all to see

VOLLEYBALL: The Gladstone Thunder women's team stormed home to take out the Volleyball Queensland Grand Prix Volleyball Championship in Hervey Bay.

Thunder finished in first place after the team secured top billing after wins against Hervey Bay and BVC Bears on Saturday.

In what was a massive weekend for Gladstone volleyball, the port city's men's team finished runner-up to Toowoomba.

On the strength of Gladstone's women and men's achievement's, Gladstone Thunder took out the overall Club Champion award.

Gladstone Thunder coach Nathan Coombs was thrilled with the weekend's results.

"The women won 10 of 12 games as the Grand Prix series ran over three lots of weekends," he said.

"Coming into this weekend, the Gladstone women were already in first place.

"We knew we had it won after Saturday's wins and the team were relaxed for the final two games on Sunday."

Chelsea Fanning starred for Gladstone Thunder and was MVP of the championship, but it was a complete team performance over the two days.

Chelsea Fanning Tania Fanning 220719

"They all did their jobs and all played pretty well together," Coombs said.

Thunder's Rebecca Bimrose was another who made the move from Brisbane and seamlessly fit into the Gladstone side.

"She was also the stand-in coach while I was playing in the men's team and she took charge of the team," Coombs said.

Gladstone Thunder men finished with a total of eight wins and four losses, three of those defeats were to Toowoomba.

Gladstone Thunder men's team were runner-up Tania Fanning 220719

"We were competitive against Toowoomba the whole time and took four sets from them," Coombs said.

"Gladstone's John Edgerton was the MVP of the championship as well and he was definitely one of our better players."

John Edgerton Tania Fanning 220719

The Thunder teams will now shift their focus to the State Championship on the Gold Coast on August 24-25.