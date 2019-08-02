PICS: So what does excite the Capricornia Cobras coach?

BITS Saints Sophie Ure looks to get a handball away against Gladstone Mudcrabs.

AUSSIE RULES: The best under-17 females in Central Queensland will be on show at the Central Queensland Championship in Mackay.

Among the Capricornia Cobras team are several players from BITS Saints and Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns.

These are Kaila Kirkwood, Maddison Bishop, Dayia Rossiter and Sophie Ure of the Saints and Suns players Tanya Glanvill, Haylee Glossop, Jaid Hart and Maddison Collings.

Cobras coach Pam Broomhall said she was excited in what these players will deliver tomorrow and tomorrow under different scenarios.

"On Saturday, we have got a lot of testing for the Gold Coast Academy," she said.

"The players will go through agility testing and the yo-yo which is the old beep test as well vertical jump.

"Players will also be put through handball and kicking skills tests for accuracy over short, medium and long distances in a split-second decision process."

The testing starts at noon tomorrow and Broomhall said with the Gold Coast Suns to enter a team in the AFLW next year, there would be competition for spots in the Suns Academy.

North Queensland academy co-ordinator John Deitz and AFL Queensland state female talent manager Kath Newman will conduct two education sessions later tomorrow.

Capricornia Cobras will play against Mackay at 10.20am on Sunday and Townsville at 11.25am.

Broomhall said to see the BITS and Suns players in action would excite her.

"I'm very keen to see Sophie Ure in the ruck and she has been impressive at training," she said.

"Maddison Bishop has a beautiful kick and will play at centre half forward while Kaila and Dayia have very clean skills."

Broomhall said the Gladstone Suns players offer plenty with their skills and versatility.

A Central Queensland Kookaburras team, that will compete in the U17 Girls State Championship at Maroochydore from September 21-24, will be announced later on Sunday.