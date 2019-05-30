PICS: Silver lining for Gladstone wheelchair basketballer

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's Sarah King has probably achieved her greatest feat to date.

She was a member of the silver medal-winning Australian team that played in the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (World) 2019 Women's Under-25 World Championship in Thailand.

The Aussies won four games and lost two, both to eventual gold medal winners US.

Sarah King playing for the Australian Under-25 Devils in an international series against Japan in Canberra. Hisako Saito GLA010219KING

Just before Sarah and her mother Deborah King boarded a plane back to Gladstone yesterday, Sarah took time out to speak with The Observer.

"It was such a privilege to play for Australia and it was an amazing experience to play in a different country at such a high level," Sarah said.

It was not just the elite basketball exposure that Sarah has soaked up, but the whole Asian culture.

"The experience was so different from my day to day life as a year nine student in Gladstone," she said.

"Being in the same hotel as all the other athletes was pretty crazy at dinner times, but was good to meet new people from around the world.

"Driving to and from the stadium in Suphan Buri was so different from home.

"That was even more-so when we had a couple of hour's free time and we ventured out and got caught in an afternoon storm, visited a temple, dragon museum and travelled in a local taxi and tuk tuk."

Sarah said the support from family, friends and her Australian team-mates was immeasurable in Thailand and back home.

"The friendships I have made with my team-mates and the support of the Devils as a team is definitely a highlight of the trip," she said.

"They are such an awesome group of girls and it was such a privilege to play in the green and gold.

"To have my mum, sister and Nana in Thailand with me cheering from the sidelines and friends and family watching the live stream back home, was super special and meant so much."

Sarah said although her court time was limited, she believed she made an impact whenever she played.

The feedback from her coaches was also positive and will make her a better player.

"The coaches have given me some skills to work on including my improving my speed, ball handling and increasing my intensity when on the court. All things I can work on to improve my game," she said.

"Although I have learnt a lot over the week I feel that I played my role when on the court and was excited to have made my first bucket for Australia."

Sarah said most of the team was young enough to play in the next Worlds in 2023.