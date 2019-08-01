PICS: 'Robbo' gives his reason why he's hanging up his boots

Troy Robinson wraps up a rebound in his 100th games for the Power in a match against Brisbane at Kev Broome Stadium. Photo Jake Jones / The Observer

BASKETBALL: One of Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge stellar statesmen will play his final game for his beloved club on Saturday night.

Power captain Troy Robinson, 29, will don the Power singlet one last time against Gold Coast Rollers at 8pm in front of the Gladstone faithful at Kev Broome Stadium.

After 186 games of solid, if not unobtrusive and team-first performances, the man fans love to call 'Robbo' tells why it's time.

"I have a lot going on off the court with a new business so I just don't have the time needed to commit to another season unfortunately," Robinson said.

That new business is the CrossFit Escape in which Robinson and Travis Williams own.

Robinson was often seen as muscling up against taller and heavier opponents, but he had more than held his own for the large part of a decade.

"I've never been the most talented on the court, but I know my role and try and play that to my best to help better my team-mates," he said.

'Robbo' described himself as a hard-nosed player who does the dirty work and loves the physicality.

"I've given the club my all and have been 100 per cent committed the whole journey," Robinson said.

At not even 30 years he carries not one ounce of body fat because of his basketball training along with CrossFit commitments.

It made his decision the more difficult.

" I have had more opportunity to play extended minutes and enjoyed every minute of it," Robinson said.

"I feel like I can still contribute which made it harder, but unfortunately life gets in the way sometimes.

When asked who were the best players he had played with and against, Robinson could not give names.

"I couldn't name just one player I've played with because there has been so much talent come through the program," he said.

He had made lifelong friends.

"The game has given me so much and I made some of my best friends while playing for the Power," Robinson said.

"I am still keeping in touch with a wide range of players and imports who have come and gone throughout the years plus the privilege of travelling the state playing the game I love."

Robinson said the highlights had been making the semi-finals, beating arch enemy Rockhampton Rockets at Kev Broome.

To be captain in the past three seasons had been an honour as well.

Robinson said the up-and-coming players such as Mitch Knight, Dylan Owen, Ben Harvey, Luke Knight and Ben Murdoch had shown promise at QBL level.

"The state of basketball is very positive and despite not the best season results wise, it has been great to see some of the younger locals get extended opportunities or their first minutes and perform well," Robinson said.