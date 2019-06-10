Menu
Gracie Moore looks to pass.
Netball

PICS: New Gladstone netball players have fitted in well

NICK KOSSATCH
10th Jun 2019 12:35 PM | Updated: 12:39 PM
NETBALL: Gladstone's under-17 coach Kacie Crawford drew positives from a win-less weekend in round two of the North Coast Cup Queensland Premier League.

The young Gladstone side lost both games to Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

WIDE-EYED: Hannah Williams shot well on the weekend for Gladstone's under-17 team.
"We played some great netball and are continuing to grow and develop as a team each time we step onto the court," Crawford said.

"We don't have the luxury of regular sessions together due to the distance our zone covers and I have girls from Gladstone, Biloela, Blackwater and Emerald."

Crawford said Olivia Morgan was the stand-out through the centre of the court.

"Her speed off the line for the centre was incredible and her intensity over both games was exactly what you want from a player as a coach," Crawford said.

The coach also highlighted some other girls who continue to improve.

Gladstone's Courtney Fitzsimmons looks down the court for an option.
"Cori Gilliland and Hannah Williams both played well in our shooting end with Taylah Laing, our youngest player, Jessie Singh and Courtney Fitzsimmons working hard in our defensive circle," Crawford said.

The Gladstone Open side won one game and lost two in an improved showing from a fruitless round one.

Key defender Olivia Whitla said there were new players added to the Gladstone side.

"We welcomed additional players into the team, Biloela player Katrina Wallace and new local player Beth Taylor who helped to cover injured players," Whitla said.

"Mel Dyball continued to be a strong leader through the mid-court and Kacie Crawford provided some great shooting in the attack end."

The U17s head to Bundaberg on July 20 and the Opens have one final game against Rockhampton, but a date is yet to be announced.

