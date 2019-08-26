PICS: Native bee workshop buzzes

HIVE OF ACTIVITY: Samantha Redshaw at the Native Stingless Bees Workshop on Saturday where they formed the Australian Native Bee Association Gladstone branch.

CALLIOPE Garden Club was buzzing on Saturday with the formation of the Australian Native Bee Association Gladstone branch at the annual native bee workshop.

Organiser Samantha Redshaw said it was a fantastic day.

"It's just bringing together like-minded people,” Mrs Redshaw said.

She said an aim of the workshop was to talk about bees and to promote the conservation of native bees. "Everybody was really engaged. I feel like we've all learnt something, even people who have been doing it for quite some time.”

The full-day workshop comprised of theory and practical exercises. "We started off the morning looking into the biology of native bees and then we delved more into stingless bees,” she said.

Anyone interested in joining the Gladstone branch can contact Mrs Redwhaw on redshawnb@gmail.com or on 0409242214.