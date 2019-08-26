Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIVE OF ACTIVITY: Samantha Redshaw at the Native Stingless Bees Workshop on Saturday where they formed the Australian Native Bee Association Gladstone branch.
HIVE OF ACTIVITY: Samantha Redshaw at the Native Stingless Bees Workshop on Saturday where they formed the Australian Native Bee Association Gladstone branch. Jessica Perkins
Life

PICS: Native bee workshop buzzes

Jessica Perkins
by
26th Aug 2019 6:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALLIOPE Garden Club was buzzing on Saturday with the formation of the Australian Native Bee Association Gladstone branch at the annual native bee workshop.

Organiser Samantha Redshaw said it was a fantastic day.

"It's just bringing together like-minded people,” Mrs Redshaw said.

She said an aim of the workshop was to talk about bees and to promote the conservation of native bees. "Everybody was really engaged. I feel like we've all learnt something, even people who have been doing it for quite some time.”

The full-day workshop comprised of theory and practical exercises. "We started off the morning looking into the biology of native bees and then we delved more into stingless bees,” she said.

Anyone interested in joining the Gladstone branch can contact Mrs Redwhaw on redshawnb@gmail.com or on 0409242214.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
australian native bee association australian native bee association gladstone branch native bee workshop native stingless bee workshop
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

    premium_icon Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

    News A MOTHER who tried to steal over $1200 in items from Woolworths has been warned next time she appears before a court she would go to jail.

    Cast and crew for 2020 combined schools musical named

    premium_icon Cast and crew for 2020 combined schools musical named

    Community The musical will recreate the Wizard of Oz.

    FINAL PITCH: Airlines urged not to fly family to Sri Lanka

    premium_icon FINAL PITCH: Airlines urged not to fly family to Sri Lanka

    News Supporters urge aviation industry to be "courageous”.

    CS Energy locks in five-year preferred contractor deal

    premium_icon CS Energy locks in five-year preferred contractor deal

    Business Long-term partnership for overhaul, capital works.