PICS: More losses for our Gladstone Port City Power teams

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power Central Apartment Breakers and Capricorn Surge teams have come away with no wins from four games against Cairns and Townsville on the weekend.

The club's penultimate round of games did produce a thriller between the women Breakers and Cairns Dolphins. Unfortunately, the Power were on the wrong side of the ledger in a heart-breaking 70-68 loss.

Gladstone's Micth Knight against Marlin Thomas Hamilton. Cairns Post - 280719

Gladstone's Amarah Coleman, outstanding again all game, had the chance to level the game after she was fouled going for a triple.

Coleman made the first to make it 70-68, but couldn't convert her next two shots.

It was a game of missed opportunity again, but Power Breakers' coach Ray Cooper could take plenty away because it was not the first time his team had pushed teams higher up on the ladder.

Christian Jurlina gets the jump between Power pair Troy Robinson and Jared Blanchard. Cairns Post - 280719

Coleman shot 19 points while Briana Bailey was good again with 15 points.

Ashleigh Kelman-Poto grabbed 15 rebounds in a double-double game that yielded 13 points as well.

Fourth-placed Townsville Flames were 22-point winners in game two against the Gladstone women.

Kelman-Poto was even better with 21 points and 12 boards while Akilah Bethel produced 11 points and 14 points in the 86-64 loss.

The Capricorn Surge men's team suffered 97-74 and 101-93 losses to Cairns Marlins and Townsville heat respectively.

Third-placed Heat had all but one player register points and the Power's Kyle Tipene bounced back from a quiet game against Marlins to score a game-high 30 points.

Taylor Young was ever consistent again with 28 points and Nathaniel Koko shot 18 points off the bench.

The Power teams return home to Kev Broome Stadium with final minor round games against Gold Coast Rollers at 6pm and 8pm this Saturday.