PICS: Miriam Vale Magpies finish season with pride

Avondale's Malcolm Lambell is tackled by Graham Jones and Serupepeli Natui. Brian Cassidy

RUGBY LEAGUE: Miriam Vale Magpies won some form of consolation with a third-place finish as the Northern District Rugby League season drew to a close on Sunday afternoon.

2018 premiers Magpies were knocked out of the grand final race in straight sets against eventual NDRL premiers Avondale Tigers and then South Kolan nine days ago, but thrashed Gin Gin Hawks 42-18 in a play-off for third.

Jake Gower and Brandon Hornby scored a pair of tries each as Miriam Vale pulled away in the second half after a tight first 40 minutes in which just two tries separated the teams.

The Magpies had five other try scorers.

Meanwhile it was double delight for the Avondale Tigers as the club secured both the men's and women's A-grade grand finals .

In the men's clash, the Tigers were too strong for South Kolan, running out 56-16 winners.

Tigers led 16-6 at half-time before a 40-10 rout in the second with a brace of tries each from Viliami Tufulele, Keni Nadaro, Klint Beer and Jack Neighbour.

It was Tigers' coach Matt Beer's first premiership.

"It was a good game, we stuck to our game plan and came up trumps," he said.

He said despite the pride he felt coaching his team to victory, he felt more happy for the players.

The side started training in January, and committed themselves to winning the competition then and there.

"They played great as a unit and they executed everything perfectly," Beer said.

"I was proud of our boys."

Brendan Prossliner was the beneficiary of the tries with eight conversions while Sharks' trio of Iezekiel Waia, Mosese Taufaloa and Simione Butulovo added a try each.

Meanwhile in the earlier game, Avondale secured a comfortable 20-6 victory over Gin Gin in the NDRL Women's League Tag Competition.

Erin Mitchell scored a game-high two tries for the Tigers and her team-mates Mikayla Haupt and Kirsty Hart crossed the try-line as well.

Tamika Olive and Judith Bust added a try and goal respectively for Gin Gin.

