PICS: Midfielder impressed with Marley Brown Oval

GRAND STAND ENTRY: Brisbane Roar recruit Bradden Inman is excited what he can bring to his new club. Matt Taylor GLA230719ROAR

SOCCER: Brisbane Roar attacking midfielder Bradden Inman is warming up to the task back on Australian soil after a stint in England.

The Adelaide-born Inman, 27, returned to Australia three weeks ago. He moved to England at 14 to pursue his dream and become a professional soccer player.

Brisbane Roar recruit Bradden Inman is in Gladstone ahead of the brisbane Roar's preseason match against a Gladstone Select Side at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday 27 July. Matt Taylor GLA230719ROAR

"There was a training camp in Adelaide and Newcastle were there, so I went to that and from there I got scouted," Inman said.

"From there I went on trial and signed for the under-14s and onwards."

Fast-track some 13 years, Inman hopes to showcase his creative skills and speed against a Gladstone Select Team hell-bent to make its own impression.

"Hopefully lots of goals and assists and creative play and hopefully to bring that attacking flair to the team," Inman said when asked what attributes he will offer Brisbane Roar.

Inman was confident his strong pre-season form against Brisbane amateur clubs Brisbane City and Redlands United would translate into the Hyundai A-League season which starts in early October.

"I played 60-minutes the other day and I got to keep working hard at training," he said.

"I was just kind of getting the cobwebs out and just looking to playing this weekend as well."

Inman admitted he was surprised to get a phone call from new head coach and EPL legend Robbie Fowler.

"When he phoned me talking about coming back to Brisbane, it was kind of a bit of a shock," he said.

"Everyone knows what a player he was and what a legend he is, so I guess I can learn a lot of things from him especially being an attacking player."

Inman described the Marley Brown Oval facilities as brilliant along with the Gladstone hospitality.

Bradden Inman's father David Inman played Aussie Rules football with Gladstone Observer Sports Editor Nick Kossatch in Adelaide.

David, nicknamed 'Kat' among his team-mates, had a distinguished career with Campbelltown-Magill Football Club in the 1980's and 1990's.

'Kat' and Nick shared ruck duties in the early 90's for the CMFC Saints.

We all know from where Bradden got his athletic genes from!