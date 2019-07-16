PICS: Meteors pushes one of the greatest clubs

HOCKEY: It was a heartbreaking nail-biting finish for the Meteors A1 men in the Central Queensland Hockey League match against top-of-the-table Wanderers.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The game promised to have everything to offer the crowd at Rigby Park and players on both sides did not fail to deliver in a skilful exhibition of hockey.

Wanderers opened the score with goals to Todd Harmsworth and Regan Weatherhead in the first half and looked like dominating the game against the home team.

Meteors stormed back in the second half to take the lead from Wanderers with goals to Hayden Pease, David Black and Mitch Ryan to show the Rockhampton side why they deserve second place on the competition table.

Both teams pushed hard to finish the game strongly but Wanderers' Clinton McKay scored a penalty corner conversion in the dying minutes to snatch a 3-all draw.

Meteors coach Shannon Bobart said despite the disappointing draw there were several positives to come from the game.

"We were down a couple of players but had to step up against Wanderers and almost came away with a win,” he said.

"There was plenty of opportunities for our forwards to finish and the gap is getting closer with Wanderers.

"There are only a couple games left in the rounds and we are preparing the best we can for the end of the season.”

In the earlier CQHL women's game, Rockhampton Southern Suburbs defeated Gladstone Souths 8-1.

Sparks A1 Men played away against Frenchville Rovers and lost 7-2.

In Sunday's catch-up A1 women's game, Sparks defeated Meteors 4-2.