PICS: Last-gasp win puts Gladstone Goats in a great position

RUGBY UNION: Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats' momentum rolls on after a fighting 10-5 win against Brothers A-grade.

On a rain-drenched Marley Brown Oval deck, Tarrant Mariner produced the game-winner try at the final minute.

He had plenty of mates in what were challenging conditions that led to dropped balls and errors.

That could be understood given the slippery conditions and the endeavour of Goats and Brothers could not be questioned.

"It was an awesome tight physical match and we ground out the win playing most of the game in their half," Goats' vice-captain Seamus O'Connor said.

He said Trevor provided leadership.

"Pryce was playing half back and he had a good performance directing the team around the park," O'Connor said.

"We are definitely buzzing after taking down the top of the table team, but there's still lots of work to be done."

In a busy Saturday night for O'Connor, he also coached the Goats' under-14 team to an impressive win against Colts.

Michael Fitzgerald starred and was best afield while team-mates Ty Fitzgerald and Rhys Chadburn were prominent.

"They played a very well structured game which helped them run away with it in the end," O'Connor said.

"They handled the wet ball better than the seniors did too...they're skilled buggers."