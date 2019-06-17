PICS: It was a fighting ring of fire at the XFC

LETS SQUAFE OFF: Gladstone's Caleb Blazely (left) against Jake Piper in the Catch Wrestling.

LETS SQUAFE OFF: Gladstone's Caleb Blazely (left) against Jake Piper in the Catch Wrestling. Callum Cooper GLA170618XFC

MARTIAL ARTS: It was a packed house at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre at the XFC Gladstone Fight Night 2.

Gladstone's four fighters - David Borg, Caleb Blazely, Ben Atkinson and Luke Arlt - had mixed results in front of 982 people.

Borg lost against Cairns' Quinton Smith in a unanimous decision for the 58kg Queensland Muay Thai Title, while Blazely and Jake Piper fought out a draw in the Catch Wrestling.

Arlt took on Nicholas Currell in the Catch Wrestling class and nothing could separate the two fighters. It was ruled a draw.

Atkinson fought in the Mixed Martial Arts division against Joseph Moore but went down via an armbar submission in the first round.

Rockhampton's Brandt Cogill and New Zealander James Vake had a titanic tussle and it was the latter who took it out in a split decision.

The main event saw Brisbane's Stewart Nicoll beat Perth's Ryan Robertson for the inaugural XFC flyweight championship.

"The night was very well received with lots of positive feedback and lots of visiting fighters saying it was the most professional, well run and organised fight show they had ever been a part of," organiser and Beast Martial Arts Fitness Academy head coach Jason Hoad said.

"They have all nominated to be invited back for our third show.

"In summary Gladstone Fight Night 2 saw 14 local businesses supported and promoted on their show."

One-hundred-and-eighty-six travellers visitors come to Gladstone to watch the show and book local accommodation.

Five local designers and make-up businesses were used exclusively for the event and Quest Hotels were at capacity booking from the Wednesday to the Friday night.

"It's also worth noting that these two shows aren't just the biggest shows ever run in Gladstone but also in Queensland," Hoad said.