PICS: It is not the game to be slack tomorrow against Roar

SOCCER: David Slack's head will be spinning around tomorrow afternoon at Marley Brown Oval.

The Central Football Club division two veteran said it came as a complete surprise to get the phone call from club president Marty Emerson.

"I'm honoured to be selected for the Gladstone Select Team," Slack said.

The sweeper will join fellow Central players Adam Eiseman, Garth Lawrie, Jayden Clark, Dylan Clark and goal-keeper Jaleel Donald in a talented Gladstone side that will throw everything barring the kitchen sink against Brisbane Roar.

"The other Central players are all quality players," Slack said.

"I'm just going out there and have a bit of fun and enjoy the occasion."

Gladstone Select Team coach Mark Delaney said the event could be a forerunner to more matches.

Football Central Queensland technical development manager and coach Mark Delaney with Gladstone Select Team captain Robbie Singleton Matt Taylor GLA170719ROAR

"More of these opportunities will come along and next time it happens, there will be more lee time and we can start to get the whole of Central Queensland involved," he said.

Game time is 3pm at Marley Brown Oval.

Tickets for the Brisbane Roar match can be purchased online or by calling the GECC box office on (07) 4972 2822.

Grandstand Seats - $15

General Admission (Grass Seating) - $10