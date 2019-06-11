Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dayne Brandon about to celebrate with champagne after his epic win.
Dayne Brandon about to celebrate with champagne after his epic win. Dragphotos.com.au GLA110619DAYNE
Motor Sports

PICS: He's the best in Australia at Willowbank Raceway

NICK KOSSATCH
by
11th Jun 2019 11:46 AM | Updated: 11:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: Gladstone rider Dayne Brandon is the king of the drag-way strip at Willowbank.

BREAKTHROUGH: Dayne Brandon puts the foot down at Willowbank Winternationals. INSET: An ecstatic Brandon about to celebrate with champagne after his epic win.
BREAKTHROUGH: Dayne Brandon puts the foot down at Willowbank Winternationals. INSET: An ecstatic Brandon about to celebrate with champagne after his epic win. Dragphotos.com.au GLA110619DAYNE

He was crowned national champion in the Modified Bike category in what was the biggest drag racing event outside of North America - Willowbank Winternationals.

Brandon, 25, timed his run to perfection in his Hayabusa Suzuki bike with a dial-in time of 8.42sec at 248.21km/h.

He described his approach to the final, after he produced clean sweeps in the three qualifying rounds and then six elimination rounds as simple.

"In the final, the process was quite the same and there were no nerves," Brandon said.

"My reaction time of 0.001sec on the race light in the final was decent."

Brandon beat 39 other riders and then outclassed Mackay's Laeith Skinner in the decider.

"He was great and he taught me a lot," Brandon said of Skinner.

Brandon also sits in second place in the Central Queensland Drag Racing Championship behind fellow Gladstone rider Rick Houston.

"I'm looking to win that and then will be looking to compete in the 400 Thunder Series," Brandon said.

He started out on the bikes aged three and that included dirt bikes before, as his mother Colleen described, as someone who 'has really found his sport'.

"It's awesome what someone can do and we were there to support our boy," she said.

Brandon thanked his sponsors Tannum Sands Family Practice.

More Stories

central queensland drag racing association drags australia drags queensland willowbank raceway news
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Teen taken to hospital after West Gladstone crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Teen taken to hospital after West Gladstone crash

    Breaking Emergency services are currently on the way to the scene.

    Critical wombat program in need of funding

    premium_icon Critical wombat program in need of funding

    News "We've been able to successfully breed in captivity.”

    • 11th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    HEALTHY CHOICES: Not weak to speak about men's health

    premium_icon HEALTHY CHOICES: Not weak to speak about men's health

    Health 'Seek professional help and do something about it'

    Teamwork the key for Gladstone cadet unit

    premium_icon Teamwork the key for Gladstone cadet unit

    Community 'The cadets also learn how to think a problem through'