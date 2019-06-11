PICS: He's the best in Australia at Willowbank Raceway

Dayne Brandon about to celebrate with champagne after his epic win.

MOTORSPORT: Gladstone rider Dayne Brandon is the king of the drag-way strip at Willowbank.

He was crowned national champion in the Modified Bike category in what was the biggest drag racing event outside of North America - Willowbank Winternationals.

Brandon, 25, timed his run to perfection in his Hayabusa Suzuki bike with a dial-in time of 8.42sec at 248.21km/h.

He described his approach to the final, after he produced clean sweeps in the three qualifying rounds and then six elimination rounds as simple.

"In the final, the process was quite the same and there were no nerves," Brandon said.

"My reaction time of 0.001sec on the race light in the final was decent."

Brandon beat 39 other riders and then outclassed Mackay's Laeith Skinner in the decider.

"He was great and he taught me a lot," Brandon said of Skinner.

Brandon also sits in second place in the Central Queensland Drag Racing Championship behind fellow Gladstone rider Rick Houston.

"I'm looking to win that and then will be looking to compete in the 400 Thunder Series," Brandon said.

He started out on the bikes aged three and that included dirt bikes before, as his mother Colleen described, as someone who 'has really found his sport'.

"It's awesome what someone can do and we were there to support our boy," she said.

Brandon thanked his sponsors Tannum Sands Family Practice.