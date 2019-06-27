Menu
The winning Blue Devils claim a fifth flag from six grand finals.
Basketball

PICS: It was the Green's night out in Blue Devils win

NICK KOSSATCH
by
27th Jun 2019 11:05 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM
BASKETBALL: Blue Devils have claimed their fourth title in five attempts after a 67-43 win in the Premier League grand final against Devils White.

It's Blue Devils' fifth win out of six grand finals.

Tarron Green, as he so often does on the big stage, lit it up to blow the game away in the third quarter.

He was the grand final MVP with four triples and 12 points while his team-mates Daniel Green (13 points), Michael Byrnes, with 11, and Troy Robinson (10 points) all had big moments.

Young gun Ben Knight came off the bench with immediate impact and scored 15 points which included two triples.

"We are so stoked with that win because we had players not available all season with shift work," Daniel Green said.

Devils White raced to an 8-0 start with Nathan Druitt (13 points) on fire and Ray Cooper splashed a couple of long-range triples.

But the experienced blue version of the Devils showed their championship qualities. Knight landed two three pointers as Blue Devils led 31-26 at half-time.

Robinson was enormous with his offensive rebounds.

"We knew what to expect and even though we were down on the scoreboard at quarter-time, we knew that we can wear teams down," Daniel Green said. Blue Devils then put the game beyond doubt in the third term with a 24-9 onslaught.

Devils White guard Druitt said the second half let the side down. "We didn't have our heads in the game in the second half and it's a credit to Blue Devils," he said.

"They always have four shooters on and Tarron Green has shot like that for a long time."

SEASON AWARDS

Most Points: Nathan Druitt

MVP: Dylan Owen

Best Defensive Player: Tarron Green

Players Player: Jacob Owen

