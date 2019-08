MORNING TEA: Dianne Kuhl and Shelly Holzheimer at the Gladstone Regional Council Mayor's Seniors Week morning tea

MORNING TEA: Dianne Kuhl and Shelly Holzheimer at the Gladstone Regional Council Mayor's Seniors Week morning tea Jessica Perkins

HUNDREDS of seniors attended the Gladstone Regional Council Mayor's Seniors Week Morning Tea yesterday.

Almost 500 guests enjoyed live entertainment, food and catch-ups with old friends throughout the morning.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it was a "fantastic” event.

"They loved it, they absolutely loved it,” Cr Burnett said.

"The feedback from it has been excellent.”