PICS: Goats stake claim as one of the title contenders

RUGBY UNION: It's now five wins on the trot.

Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats' latest victim was the Cap Coast Crocs in round 10 of the Rugby Capricornia competition.

Goats' 43-33 away win propelled them to the top of the premiership table.

Missing guns Pryce Trevor and David West, Goats rallied and their fast start was important, according to stand-in captain Seamus O'Connor.

"It was an excellent win for us where we started really strongly and our structures are starting to click really well for us, which started to show when we were scoring tries,” O'Connor said.

Crocs staged a comeback but the Gladstone team held firm.

"I think through a bit of complacency and fatigue set in and we let them back in,” O'Connor said.

"Crocs are always tough at home and they seem to just sneak back in to games all of a sudden.

"Full credit to their effort.”

The injuries meant that Aubre Harmse came out of retirement for a game at half back and O'Connor said the team stuck to its structures well.