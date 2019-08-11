PICS: Gladstone's wonder women make final

KEY: Kadee Barrenger will play a big part in this Saturday's CQBL grand final against Bundaberg.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's women are through to the Central Queensland Basketball League grand final against Bundaberg.

It comes on the back of a win against Maryborough Magic in the CQBL semi-final at Kev Broome Stadium.

Gladstone and Bundy will meet in Bundaberg this Saturday night while Hervey Bay upset the Gladstone men.

Injured Gladstone centre Mirrin Rashleigh said Gladstone's mix of experience and youth had combined well against Maryborough.

"Kassie Wareham was outstanding with her rebounds and Tilly Gilbert and Kellie Green were the other notable players,” she said.

"The two young girls Erin Harvey and Kadee Barrenger contributed well as usual.”

Barrenger shot 19 points, Green 16 and Gilbert 10 points while Maryborough's best were Jessie Conjar (20 points) while Grayson Taylor with 17

and Kirsty Brown (10 points) performed strongly.

Gladstone women's coach Robbie Barnes said Barrenger stepped up just as Magic threatened to steal the game.

"Kadee shot really well and we led by about 20 points early before Maryborough pulled it back to six points,” Barnes said.

"She then some more three pointers to get the lead out to about 14 points.”

Barnes said the other stand-out was Wareham.

"She's only small but she took a heap of rebounds and she kept us alive,” he said.

Bundaberg has had the wood on Gladstone in previous meetings and Barnes said to cut out errant passes will be key to cause an upset in the final.

"We turned the ball over about 39 times in the last game against Bundy and we need to not go the long pass all the time,” he said.

"We just need to do more smarter passes.” Gladstone will welcome back Gabby Oram who missed the game because of illness.

Meanwhile Hervey Bay will take on Bundaberg in the men's grand final after a 79-67 thriller against Gladstone.

The visitors were more efficient and that counted for everything as Gladstone missed chance after chance.

Gladstone's Jacob Owen kept his team in the hunt with 19 points which included five from six triples.

Nathan Druitt and Luke Knight also contributed with near double-double games.

Hervey Bay's Jarrod Sheppard shot a game-high 21 points with excellent support from John Wieland scored 20.

The other difference in the game was that all but one of Hervey Bay's roster added a score alongside their names.