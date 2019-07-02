Menu
Gladstone's Lawson Spry looks to pass.
Gladstone's Lawson Spry looks to pass.
Basketball

PICS: Gladstone young guns are learning quickly

NICK KOSSATCH
by
2nd Jul 2019 5:33 PM
BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-14 boys went down to Gold Coast Breakers in the final pool game yesterday at the State Championship in Townsville.

The 63-56 loss left the young Gladstone Power team with a 1-4 record and fifth in Pool B of the two-pool 13-team championship.

Jake Dicton continued his strong campaign and was equal game-high scorer with 21 points.

Rahul Captain was the perfect foil for Dicton with 19 points.

Marley Enders-Green (21 points) was great for the Breakers and the team had a more even spread of scorers.

Gladstone's only win came on Monday against Southern Districts Titans after losses on day one against Caboolture Suns Red and Cairns Stingers.

Finals and play-off matches start today.

Meanwhile Erin Harvey, Joshua Morfey and Cooper Rhodes are currently in the US for the Basketball Queensland Development USA Tour 2019.

The Qld North have visited some elite basketball colleges.
The Qld North have visited some elite basketball colleges.

The group took part in a two-hour training session with Jason Wright who is one of the best basketball trainers in the US.

Jason Wright is recognized as one of the finest basketball trainers
Jason Wright is recognized as one of the finest basketball trainers

He has competed against such NBA greats as Derek Fisher, Allen Iverson, and Jason Kidd.

Gladstone Observer

