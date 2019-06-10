PICS: Gladstone Wallabys keep double-chances alive

RUGBY LEAGUE: In round 10 of the Gladstone Rugby League competition, Gladstone Wallabys beat Calliope Roosters 44-24 while Valleys had a six-point win against Tannum Seagulls 22-16.

Wallabys coach Norm Horan was pleased in the manner his team executed plays.

"It was just our composure and our game-plan was the focus," he said.

"We had really good games from Ben Kerr defensively and Ashley Dodd, the old-stager, scored a try."

Wallabys' captain Matt Baker celebrated his birthday with six goals and Horan said he wants an even contribution.

"As a team we are starting to play good footy and so that we can all be relied upon," Horan said.

Wallabys take on Valleys on Sunday 3pm at Marley Brown Oval while Seagulls meet Brothers at Tannum on Saturday at 7pm.