PICS: Gladstone upstages capital city in decisive win

HOCKEY: There is another Gladstone team that has won a state championship.

The port city's hockey team had claimed the Under-13 Boy's State Championship in Toowoomba after a 4-1 thumping against Brisbane 2.

Seth Jarram starred with two goals which included the first goal of the match after five minutes courtesy of a penalty corner.

William Price then made it 2-0 with a field goal 19-minutes later.

Jubilant coach Karen Jinnette said a loss on Tuesday helped Gladstone win the decider.

"Brisbane 2 beat us 3-1 on grass on Tuesday on the grass," she said.

"That actually did the boys good...it was a wake-up call and the boys were not fully focussed."

Some 24-hours later Gladstone's collective mindset was completely different.

Jarram landed a penalty corner for 3-0 before Brisbane's Quinlan Carey found the back of the net at the 38th minute.

"We didn't start celebrating until the final hooter and with a minute to go, I could take that breath of relief," Jinnette said.

"I played hockey for a long time and know that anything can happen."

Another penalty corner to Price sealed it for Gladstone.

Jinnette said to beat a team from a major city added to the satisfaction.

"I'm so proud of these boys and especially that we are from a small populated area compared to some of the teams who we played against were from much bigger regions," she said.

"We started training 10 weeks ago and every player had stepped up and done their jobs...they have come a long way."

Jinnette had coached for the first time at representative level.

Meanwhile Gladstone's U13 girls battled hard and finished sixth in the equivalent championship held in Cairns.

Gladstone's only win came against against Toowoomba 2 courtesy of a Madison Hempseed field goal at the 34th minute.