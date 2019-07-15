PICS: Gladstone team has an upside for the future

NETBALL: Gladstone defender Olivia Whitla says despite a 59-25 loss to Rockhampton, there were plenty of positives that marked the end of the Queensland Premier League competition.

Rockhampton were too slick and precise with their ball movement and got off to a fast start - 5-0 - before a blink of an eye in the confines of the Chanel College undercover court.

"I try to remind them to not drop their heads when something doesn't go right, let it go and move on to working to get the ball back as well as having lots of talk," Whitla said.

Abbi Cooper showed her athleticism with some great intercepts in defence for Gladstone while centre and captain Melanie Dyball always tried to create play through the middle part of the court.

Whitla said a change of tactics stemmed the flow which Rocky had.

"When we switched to a man-on-man defence it worked a lot better defensively down the court rather than defending space," she said.

Keely Dillon impressed in wing defence and Whitla said even though the final game was a loss - there's a lot to build on for next season.

"Unfortunately this is where it finishes for us in 2019," she said.

"It was great to finish with a home game.

"Despite the result not going our way, we've had a lot fun together as a team and really enjoyed playing alongside one another."