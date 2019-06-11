PICS: Gladstone rider shows grit and courage to beat track

MOTORSPORT: Boyne Island's Benny Russell (pictured) finished an amazing second place in Australia's biggest and toughest desert race - Finke.

Russell took out the podium place in the class one 251cc and above two-stroke category behind winner Kyle Pfitzner from South Australia.

Benny Russell's bike Contributed GLA110619BENNY

"It wasn't until the morning of the last day that I knew I was sitting in second, but had no clue as to what the time splits were," Russell said just before he boarded a plane back to Gladstone.

He withstood pain, wind and dust to eventually see the finish line on the public holiday Monday.

"At stages, doing roughly 120km/h and not being able to see three-metres in front of the bike, it made it difficult," Russell said.

"With blisters on my hands and sore everywhere, it was more a mental game than anything to be able to push through without fatiguing the body too much."

Russell said preparations for Finke 2020 have already started.

"I have a fair bit of bike set up and prep to get ready for next year's Finke and just a few local events and probably try to get down and train some juniors," he said.